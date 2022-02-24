Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 376,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $155.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

