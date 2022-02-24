Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.42

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 64410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

