Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

