Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

