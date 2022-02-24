Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

