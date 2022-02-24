Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

