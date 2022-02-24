Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

