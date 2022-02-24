Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 239,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 157,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,687 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRMD opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.39. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

