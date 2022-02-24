Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASML opened at $631.73 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $774.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $258.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
