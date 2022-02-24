Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $5.88 on Thursday, reaching $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 751,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. The company has a market cap of $422.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

