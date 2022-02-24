Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 492 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $394,667,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.56. 22,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,793. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

