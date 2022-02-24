Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $488.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,336. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

