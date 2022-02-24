Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 796 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Baxter International by 37.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,027,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,713,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

