Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.63. 14,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,720. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.90 and a 200 day moving average of $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

