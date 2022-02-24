Berenberg Bank Increases Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 172,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

