Berry Co. (BRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $709.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.68. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Berry by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Berry by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

