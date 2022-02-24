Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 990,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,194. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

