BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 2774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.
The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
