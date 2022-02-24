BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

