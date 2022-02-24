bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.76

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.76 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

