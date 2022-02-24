BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.52.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

