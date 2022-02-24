Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $266.72. 3,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

