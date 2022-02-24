Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.41. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

