Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.75

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 53188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $625.83 million and a P/E ratio of -299.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
