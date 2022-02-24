Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.75

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 53188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.83 million and a P/E ratio of -299.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after acquiring an additional 909,555 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,141,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 772,443 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 281,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 983.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

