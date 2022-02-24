Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Tops $28,940.38

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $28,940.38 and approximately $139.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00273138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

