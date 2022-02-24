BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $61.38 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

