Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

