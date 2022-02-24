Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.06

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 6147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

