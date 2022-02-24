Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.06

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 6147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
