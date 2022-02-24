BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.15% of Agrify worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agrify by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the third quarter worth about $641,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

