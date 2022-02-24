BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Clearside Biomedical worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.91.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

