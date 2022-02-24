BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Talis Biomedical were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

TLIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.