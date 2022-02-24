BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,408 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

