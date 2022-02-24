BlackRock Inc. Takes $4.58 Million Position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 619,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.47% of Electric Last Mile Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ELMS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
