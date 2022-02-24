BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,596.00

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,596 ($21.71) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($21.76), with a volume of 24012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,670 ($22.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £784.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,950.34.

In other BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Mark Little purchased 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,017 ($27.43) per share, with a total value of £9,903.47 ($13,468.61). Also, insider Ronald Gould purchased 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,891 ($25.72) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($39,707.66).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

