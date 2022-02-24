Blue Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $185,100.88 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $185,100.88 and approximately $18.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blue Protocol Coin Profile

Blue Protocol is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

