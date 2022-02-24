BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.65 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $3.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Shares of BXC traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,267. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

