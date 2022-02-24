BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $33.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.