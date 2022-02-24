BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $33.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.
BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.