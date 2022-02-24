BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ZWK)

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.84. 65,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.55. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$28.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.25.

