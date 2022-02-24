BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $25.62 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 291.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 47.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $285.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.86. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

