BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 139,216.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

