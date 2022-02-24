BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 93,959 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $105.39 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

