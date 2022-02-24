BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $283.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.