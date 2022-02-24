Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.86

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.86 and traded as high as C$55.50. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$54.60, with a volume of 72,098 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.38.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.