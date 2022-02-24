Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,469.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,442.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,374.54.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,783.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

