Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKNG stock traded down $258.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,211.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,442.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,374.54. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,796.13.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.