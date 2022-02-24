Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$51.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 386,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

