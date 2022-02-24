BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.20

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 23524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

