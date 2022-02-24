Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 295,110 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £9.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

