BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) were down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 2,819,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,638,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of BP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

