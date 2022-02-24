BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 380 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.17) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of £35.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

